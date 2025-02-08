Vehicle Scrapping Centers Open in Solan, Hamirpur; Tax Incentives for Owners

Himachal Pradesh has launched its first vehicle scrapping centers in Solan and Hamirpur, marking a major step in phasing out outdated and unfit vehicles. The Transport Department has set up these registered scrapping facilities to retire 15-year-old government vehicles within the state, eliminating the need to send them to other states for disposal.

Although the scrapping of private vehicles has not officially begun, individuals can still opt to scrap their vehicles at these centers. The initiative is aimed at environmental protection, road safety, and the redevelopment of the automobile industry. Vehicle owners scrapping their 15-year-old vehicles voluntarily will receive tax incentives—25% exemption on token tax for non-transport vehicles and 15% for transport vehicles, similar to policies in other states.

The scrapping centers are now operational at Aman Sahni Plot No. 5, Industrial Area Banalgi in Solan and Purnima Chauhan VPO Gauna Karaur, Tehsil Naidun in Hamirpur. The government plans to expand the facility to all districts in future phases.

Transport Department officials confirmed that vehicle owners will be issued a Certificate of Deposit (COD) upon scrapping their vehicles. This certificate must be submitted while purchasing a new vehicle to avail of the tax exemption, as per the Himachal Pradesh Motor Vehicle Tax Notification issued on February 9, 2024. By bringing vehicle scrapping within the state, Himachal Pradesh aims to streamline the process, reduce pollution from old vehicles, and encourage the adoption of newer, more efficient automobiles.