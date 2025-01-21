A retired government officer from Hamirpur has been defrauded of ₹82 lakh after falling victim to an online investment scam. Lured by the promise of a 1200% profit, the officer lost his life’s savings in eight transactions. The case has been registered at the Cyber Police Station in Mandi.

The victim reported receiving a Facebook link directing him to a WhatsApp group with around 150 members. Fraudsters in the group introduced him to the “Stock Jio” app, claiming it offered massive returns on investments in stocks and IPOs. Trusting the scheme, the officer transferred ₹82 lakh to various bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

When he sought to withdraw his returns, the fraudsters gave evasive answers, raising his suspicion. Realizing the scam, he contacted the Cyber Police, who promptly froze ₹16 lakh of the transferred amount in different bank accounts. The recovery process is now underway through court proceedings.

This incident highlights a troubling trend in Himachal Pradesh, where cyber police stations have recorded over a dozen similar cases. Educated individuals, including retired officers, continue to fall prey to fraudulent investment schemes despite ongoing awareness campaigns.

The police have cautioned citizens to avoid clicking on suspicious links and verify the legitimacy of investment opportunities. Investigations are ongoing, though no arrests have been made in this case yet.

Authorities emphasize cyber vigilance’s importance in protecting personal finances from such scams.