Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated developmental projects worth ₹81.83 crore during his visit to the Chopal assembly constituency in Shimla district today. The projects, aimed at improving connectivity and infrastructure, were unveiled during the Chief Minister’s tour of the Kupvi Sub-Division.

The Chief Minister inaugurated several bridges to enhance connectivity in the region. These included a ₹2.32 crore, 40-meter-long bridge over Katli Khad, a ₹2.65 crore bridge over Lohana Khad, and a ₹3.04 crore bridge over Bhrot Khad on the Basadhar-Gyankot road. He also inaugurated a bridge on the Kuthar-Kanodi road, constructed at a cost of ₹85 lakh, and the ₹7.72 crore Bajrauli bridge on the Sainj-Deha Chopal road.

In addition, CM Sukhu dedicated key road projects, including the metalling and tarring of the Sadnada-Khgna road at ₹8.67 crore, the Neri-Thundal road costing ₹6.08 crore, and the Bhadavag-Dasholi road completed at ₹3.48 crore. Other road developments included the Majholi-Baag road (₹2.72 crore), Haripurdhar-Majholi road (₹7.68 crore), Kothi-Kanah road (₹8.38 crore), and Kupvi-Dhotali road (₹10.02 crore). The Sarahaan-Jorna road (₹6.8 crore) and Kupvi-Mashot road (₹11.34 crore) were also inaugurated.

On the welfare front, the Chief Minister distributed ₹4,000 each to six beneficiaries under the Sukh-Aashray Yojana and ₹1 lakh each to two beneficiaries for house construction. Thirteen beneficiaries received financial aid under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana, while six beneficiaries were granted ₹21,000 each under the Beti Hai Anmol Yojana.