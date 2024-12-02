Shimla: The Churdhar temple, a revered pilgrimage site and trekking destination, has been closed for the winter months due to extreme weather conditions. Authorities in Shimla and Sirmaur districts have enforced a ban on the Churdhar trek, citing risks posed by heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) of Chaupal in Shimla district and Sangrah in Sirmaur district issued orders prohibiting travel to the temple until April next year. “The trekking route to Churdhar becomes highly dangerous during winter due to continuous snowfall and icy trails,” said the SDM of Chaupal, who also chairs the Churdhar Temple Management Committee. “We strongly advise devotees and trekkers to refrain from attempting the journey during this period.”

Every year, the administration enforces a winter ban on trekking to Churdhar to prevent accidents caused by harsh weather conditions. Despite these restrictions, some devotees and trekkers attempt the journey, leading to incidents of tourists going missing or requiring rescue in hazardous circumstances.

This year, authorities have vowed strict enforcement of the ban. Violators will face legal action, and increased patrolling along the routes has been implemented to deter unauthorized treks.

Churdhar’s Allure and Winter Perils

Churdhar, the highest peak in the outer Himalayas at an altitude of 3,647 meters, is both a spiritual and natural marvel. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Churdhar temple attracts thousands of visitors annually. Trekkers and pilgrims are drawn to its challenging trails, dense forests, and panoramic views.

However, winter transforms the peak into a perilous zone. Snow-covered paths, sub-zero temperatures, and sudden weather changes create significant risks for trekkers. Experts warn that even seasoned adventurers face difficulties in navigating the icy trails.

“Churdhar’s beauty during winter is unparalleled, but it’s not worth the danger. Respecting the ban ensures safety for everyone,” said a local trekking guide.

The administration has urged the public to plan visits to Churdhar after the temple reopens in April when conditions are safer. Efforts are being made to raise awareness about the risks of winter trekking and the importance of adhering to official guidelines.