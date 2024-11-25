The Himachal Pradesh government has allocated ₹133.56 crore to skill development and unemployment allowance schemes, addressing challenges in the welfare, management, and skill development of the state’s labor-intensive workforce. Over the past two years, significant strides have been made to support workers, enhance wages, and provide safe working conditions.

The minimum wages for unskilled workers have been raised to ₹400 per day or ₹12,000 per month, marking an increase of ₹50 per day over two years. Additionally, 75,485 workers have benefitted from the Skill Development Allowance Scheme, receiving ₹89.02 crore in financial aid. Similarly, 23,186 individuals have been supported through the Unemployment Allowance Scheme, with ₹44.54 crore disbursed to eligible applicants.

Under the Industrial Skill Development Allowance Scheme, ₹72 lakh has been provided to 269 new applicants over the same period. The government has also facilitated private sector employment through eight employment fairs and 771 campus interviews since January 2023, securing jobs for 13,637 youths. Employment exchange offices have helped place 1,327 individuals in government positions.

In a bid to modernize services, the state introduced the EEMIS portal on August 1, 2023. This platform allows job seekers and employers to register and renew online. So far, 662 employers have registered on the portal.

The Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has also played a pivotal role, registering 10,182 new workers by August 2024 and spending ₹40.56 crore on welfare initiatives. These include benefits for marriage, maternity, medical expenses, pensions, and education. In two years, ₹31.14 crore has been transferred to 9,638 beneficiaries under various schemes.

A new Chief Minister Widow, Destitute, and Divyang Mahila Scheme has been launched, providing ₹3 lakh for house construction to eligible women workers, with an additional ₹1 lakh for building essential facilities like kitchens and toilets.