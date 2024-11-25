The process of transforming Shimla’s iconic ice skating rink into an all-weather indoor facility has commenced, marking a significant step in boosting the city’s tourism and professional sports infrastructure. The Tourism Department has awarded the project tenders worth ₹35 crore, with financial support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The planned upgrade aims to bring the rink in line with international standards. The facility will feature a 60-foot-long and 30-foot-wide rink, suitable for hosting professional skating competitions. Alongside the rink, modern amenities like changing rooms, spectator seating, and a cafeteria will be added, enhancing the experience for both skaters and visitors.

A state-of-the-art refrigeration system will be installed to maintain the ice surface throughout the year. This includes brine pipes beneath the rink’s surface, carrying a cold mixture of water and antifreeze. Large chillers will cool the brine to freezing temperatures, while pumps will circulate it continuously, removing heat from the surface and ensuring the ice remains frozen. An insulation layer made of high-quality materials, such as expanded polystyrene or polyurethane, will further enhance the system’s efficiency by preventing ground heat from affecting the ice.

Initially proposed under the Smart City Mission, the project has now been realigned with the ADB’s funding to focus on infrastructural and technological improvements. The project’s completion is scheduled for a timely rollout, with construction expected to begin by mid-next year.

The upgraded rink is expected to become a hub for tourists and professional skating competitions, contributing to the state’s revenue. By ensuring year-round usability, the project will solidify Shimla’s position as a premier destination for recreational and professional skating.

The conversion of the historic ice skating rink into a modern indoor facility is not only a preservation effort but also a leap forward in making Shimla a global attraction for winter sports enthusiasts.