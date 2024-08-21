Solan – State employees are still awaiting the payment of their pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and arrears. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has requested a timeframe of 7 to 8 months to address these outstanding payments. The Chief Minister assured that the state’s economy is gradually improving, with a 20 percent recovery thus far, which will enable the government to settle the dues once conditions stabilize further.

During a ceremony celebrating the 100th anniversary of Jogindera Bank, Sukhu highlighted the current economic challenges facing the state government. He noted, “The people of the state are rich, but the government is poor,” underscoring the government’s significant debt of several thousand crores of rupees. Sukhu attributed this financial strain to the ineffective policies of the previous BJP administration, which he believes contributed to the economic downturn.

Sukhu criticized the former administration’s approach to subsidies, arguing that extending financial benefits to capable individuals has further strained the state’s economy. He called for more prudent financial management to ensure the state’s economic stability and recovery.

In his address, Sukhu also discussed the situation at Jogindera Bank, which contributes Rs 7 crore in income tax. He suggested that the bank should prioritize the payment of DA and arrears to its employees and proposed a one-time settlement to offer rebates to poorer individuals while focusing on recovering significant amounts from high-value loan defaulters.

The Chief Minister’s comments reflect the state government’s ongoing efforts to tackle fiscal challenges and reform financial policies. Sukhu remains committed to resolving the issues of DA and arrears and improving the state’s economic health, despite the current financial constraints.