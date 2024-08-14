In a significant breakthrough, the Himachal Pradesh Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has apprehended an RTI activist from Una with ₹25 lakh in cash. The arrest was made in Chandigarh as part of a sting operation following allegations that the activist was extorting money from stone crusher owners by misusing his RTI filings.

The activist, identified as Raj Sharma, had reportedly collected information on various stone crushers and mining leaseholders, highlighting minor flaws in their operations. He allegedly used this information to blackmail the owners, demanding exorbitant sums of money. According to sources, Sharma initially demanded a bribe of ₹1.5 crore from the crusher owners, though the amount was later negotiated down to ₹75 lakh.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had been monitoring Sharma’s activities for some time. After receiving a tip-off about the extortion scheme, the Bureau set up a trap in Chandigarh, where the first instalment of ₹25 lakh was supposed to be handed over. As Sharma accepted the cash, Vigilance officers swooped in and caught him red-handed.

A case has been registered against Raj Sharma under various sections related to corruption and extortion. The Bureau has initiated a thorough investigation to uncover any further illegal activities and identify other potential victims of the activist’s extortion racket.

This incident has raised concerns about the misuse of the RTI Act by certain individuals for personal gain. While the RTI Act is a powerful tool for transparency and accountability, cases like these highlight the need for vigilance against its abuse.