In a surprising development, the alleged molestation case involving Churah MLA Hans Raj has taken a new turn. The young woman at the center of the case and her father visited Teesa police station to file a complaint against ten Congress leaders, including the National President of Women Congress, Alka Lamba.

The girl has accused Narendra Kumar, Yashwant Khanna, Dildar Ali, Sharif Mohammad, Yakub, Jamaat Ali, Lekhraj, Veer Singh, and Alka Lamba of defaming her. According to the complaint, these individuals have spread misleading information about her, misusing her name, religion, and family’s reputation for political gains. She stated that their actions have caused significant harm to her social standing and mental well-being.

The girl clarified that her initial complaint against MLA Hans Raj was based on a misunderstanding, which she has since explained to both the police and the judge. Despite this, she alleges that the mentioned Congress leaders have continued to misuse her name and the case, attempting to give it a religious angle to further their political agenda.

Superintendent of Police Chamba, Abhishek Yadav, confirmed the filing of the complaint and stated that an investigation has been initiated based on the allegations.