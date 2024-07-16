U-DISE Data Update Underway for Smart Attendance App in Himachal Pradesh Schools

Shimla – In a significant move to modernize the educational infrastructure, schools across Himachal Pradesh will start using a new digital attendance system next month. The Smart Attendance App, designed to ensure accurate and real-time attendance tracking for both students and teachers, will be implemented statewide.

The transition to this digital system involves updating the data of approximately 14 lakh students on the Unified District Information System for Education (U-DISE). This includes students from both public and private schools. So far, data for about 9 lakh students has been successfully updated, with the remaining updates expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Rajesh Sharma, Director of Samagra Shiksha, highlighted the importance of this initiative during a meeting with Education Department officials on Monday. “Ensure real-time attendance of teachers and students on the Smart Attendance App in all schools across the state,” Sharma directed during the meeting.

In addition to this, Sharma held a meeting with officials from Vidya Samiksha Kendra to discuss feedback on the real-time attendance process. He stressed that following the guidelines of the Central Education Ministries, it is essential to capture real-time attendance in all schools. Vidya Samiksha Kendra has developed the Smart Attendance Mobile App and prepared dashboards at both the state and district levels. These dashboards will enable officers to monitor attendance data online, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

Alongside student attendance, the integration of U-DISE and the Management Information System (MIS) will include updates on teacher transfers and student migrations. This integration aims to eliminate discrepancies between U-DISE and MIS data. Teachers will have access to the MIS, allowing them to verify the accuracy of their school’s data on U-DISE.

Vidya Samiksha Kendra has also instructed District Deputy Directors and District Program Officers to update data related to the evaluation of first and second-grade students’ learning levels. The center has introduced the Nipun Pragati Chat Bot for online evaluation, which helps assess the learning progress of young students. Sharma assured that any technical issues encountered during this process would be resolved promptly by Vidya Samiksha Kendra.

This new digital attendance system marks a significant step towards enhancing the educational framework in Himachal Pradesh, ensuring that the management of school attendance records is both transparent and efficient.