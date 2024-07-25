Shimla – The state government has issued a stern ultimatum to Patwaris and Kanungos who have halted online work over state cadre issues and other demands. The government has made it clear that if these employees do not return to work within two days, they will face suspension and other disciplinary actions.

The protest has caused significant disruptions to public services. On Thursday, members of the Patwari and Kanungo Association began handing over the keys of their circles, managed under additional workload, to Tehsildars due to the lack of resolution on their demands. This action was notably observed in areas such as Hamirpur and Pangi.

In response to the escalating situation, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Omkar Sharma issued strict instructions to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) regarding the protest. Sharma underscored that the actions of the Patwaris and Kanungos are deemed inappropriate for government employees and violate the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964. Such violations make the employees liable for disciplinary action.

The government has directed all DCs to issue a strict advisory to the protesting Patwaris and Kanungos, mandating them to resume online work immediately to minimize public inconvenience. Additionally, they have been instructed to rejoin the official WhatsApp group and fulfil their additional responsibilities. Non-compliance with these directives within two days will result in immediate action, including suspension.

Furthermore, the period during which the Patwaris and Kanungos have ceased online work will be considered as ‘Dice-Non,’ marking a break in service. Continued disobedience of government orders will lead to further disciplinary actions.

The government has reiterated its openness to dialogue, expressing a willingness to address the legitimate grievances of the employees. However, it has firmly stated that any action by government employees that undermines the interests of the general public will not be tolerated.