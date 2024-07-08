No Reuse of Spare Parts; Scrap Policy Offers Up to 50% Discount on New Vehicle Registration

In a move to modernize the vehicle fleet and reduce pollution, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced plans to scrap vehicles that are 15 years old. To facilitate this initiative, the government, in collaboration with the transport department, will establish 12 scrap centers, one in each district of the state. The policy is expected to be implemented starting in October.

Under this new policy, no spare parts from scrapped vehicles will be eligible for reuse. The government has stressed that comprehensive records of scrapped vehicles will be maintained to ensure transparency and compliance. This measure aims to prevent the continued use of parts from old vehicles, which often re-enter the market through mechanics, thereby undermining the government’s efforts to eliminate outdated and potentially hazardous vehicles from the roads.

Transport Department Director DC Negi provided further insights into the policy, stating, “15-year-old vehicles will be scrapped not only in Himachal Pradesh but across the country. The Registration Certificates (RC) of these vehicles are being cancelled in the state. We are in the process of opening scrap centers, and the tender process for this is currently underway. Those who have applied to open scrap centers will soon have their applications reviewed, and work will be allotted to the selected firms.”

Recently, the Transport Department organized a workshop to inform interested parties about the state’s scrap policy. This workshop detailed the rules and conditions for opening scrap centers, ensuring that applicants are well-prepared for the upcoming processes. The department has already received applications to open scrap centers and is currently scrutinizing these applications to finalize the firms that will be allowed to start the business.

To incentivize the scrapping of old vehicles, the government has announced a substantial discount on the registration of new vehicles. Individuals who scrap non-commercial vehicles under the new policy will receive a 25 percent discount on the registration of their new vehicle. For commercial vehicles, this discount will be up to 50 percent.

This policy aims to phase out older, less safe, and more polluting vehicles from Himachal Pradesh’s roads, contributing to improved road safety and environmental health. The establishment of scrap centers is a crucial step in implementing this policy effectively and sustainably, ensuring that old vehicles are disposed of responsibly and replaced with newer, more efficient models.

The Himachal Pradesh government believes that this initiative will not only help in reducing pollution but also in maintaining better road safety standards. Old vehicles, often turned into junk, pose a significant threat as their parts are reused, leading to safety and environmental concerns. By eliminating the reuse of these parts, the government intends to ensure that the vehicles on the roads are safer and more reliable.

The tender process is expected to attract significant interest from businesses looking to enter the vehicle scrapping industry, providing a boost to the local economy. As the policy rolls out in October, the government plans to closely monitor its implementation to ensure its success. The comprehensive record-keeping of scrapped vehicles will play a crucial role in this, allowing the government to track the process and make any necessary adjustments.