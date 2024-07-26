Shimla – In a decisive move to improve emergency medical services, Health Minister Dr. (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil announced today that all 108 ambulances which have either completed 10 years since purchase or logged 3.5 lakh kilometers must be replaced immediately. This directive was issued during a review meeting of the 108 Ambulance services.

Dr. Shandil emphasized that the company providing the 108 Ambulance services must uphold the maintenance of the current fleet according to their agreement. He insisted that the replacement of outdated ambulances should be expedited to ensure that the public continues to receive reliable emergency medical services.

“The swift replacement of these ambulances is essential to facilitate the public effectively,” Dr. Shandil stated. “We need to ensure that every call is responded to promptly, and our services are accessible statewide, providing the necessary medical attention without delay.”

The Minister also underscored the importance of having essential first-aid kits and life-saving equipment in excellent working condition in all ambulances. This measure aims to enhance the quality and reliability of emergency care provided to the public.

The Health Minister’s directives are expected to significantly enhance the efficiency and reliability of the 108 Ambulance services, ensuring that they remain a critical lifeline for those in urgent need of medical assistance across the state.