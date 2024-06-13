Shimla — In a shocking revelation, two officials from the Bank of India’s Mall Road branch in Shimla have been accused of embezzling over two lakh rupees from a deceased person’s account. The bank’s Manager (Administration and Service), Yogesh, and Special Assistant, Vijay, allegedly conspired to activate an inactive account and withdraw the funds.

The fraudulent activity came to light through the bank’s Enterprise Fraud Risk Management System, which flagged suspicious transactions. An investigation revealed that the account, belonging to SP Madan who passed away in 1992, had been dormant for decades. In March 2024, the two officials illicitly reactivated the account and withdrew ₹2,08,000 using forged documents.

The bank’s senior branch manager, Ankush Rangta, reported the incident to the Sadar Police Station in Shimla. Consequently, the police have registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including fraud and criminal conspiracy (420, 467, 468, 471 IPC and 120B).

SP Shimla, Sanjeev Gandhi, confirmed the initiation of legal action against the accused bank officials. The bank has suspended both Yogesh and Vijay pending further investigation.