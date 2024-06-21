Dr. Rajesh Sharma Accompanies Kamlesh While Filing Nomination

Hamirpur – The political pulse quickens in Himachal Pradesh as Kamlesh Thakur, Congress candidate and wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, filed her nomination for the Dehra assembly seat.

Kamlesh was accompanied by senior party leaders including Congress state president Pratibha Singh and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Notably, former Congress candidate Rajesh Sharma, who had announced to contest the election as an independent candidate, was also present while filling the nomination.

In Hamirpur, Dr. Pushpendra Verma of the Congress also files his nomination papers. Dr. Pushpendra Verma, accompanied by Sujanpur MLA Captain Ranjit Rana along with thousands of supporters. Addressing a gathering at Gandhi Chowk, Dr. Verma denounced the circumstances leading to the by-election, accusing the former independent MLA of succumbing to political manoeuvres orchestrated by the BJP.