Reckong Peo — An earthquake of low intensity shook Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday morning. The earthquake, recorded at around 10:46 am, registered a magnitude of 2.4 on the Richter scale.

According to the data, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 19 kilometers underground in Kinnaur. Despite the tremor, no damage or casualties have been reported.

Given the low intensity of the earthquake, it is unlikely that significant structural damage occurred. Residents reported feeling a slight tremor but continued with their day-to-day activities without disruption.

Local authorities have assured the public that there is no cause for alarm. The situation is being monitored closely by the seismic activity department to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents in the area.

Kinnaur, situated in a seismically active zone, experiences occasional earthquakes. However, tremors of such low magnitude are not uncommon and generally do not result in any substantial damage.