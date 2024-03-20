In a scathing critique of the Himachal Pradesh government’s recent move to distribute ₹1500 to women ahead of by-elections, BJP state media co-incharge Rama Thakur labelled the initiative as mere election propaganda. Thakur lambasted Chief Minister Sukhu, questioning the sincerity behind the sudden concern for women’s welfare and alleging a ploy to sway votes.

Rama Thakur asserted that the timing of the announcement, made without any allocated budget, reeks of political opportunism aimed at influencing the forthcoming by-elections on six seats. She questioned the transparency of the scheme, demanding the government to disclose the exact number of women eligible to receive the benefit and expressing concerns over potential misuse of the initiative.

Highlighting the alleged desperation of the Congress party, Thakur pointed to the withdrawal of prominent leaders from contesting Lok Sabha elections and the precarious state of the party nationwide. She accused the ruling party of exploiting the innocence and emotions of the state’s women for electoral gains, criticizing their failure to address women’s issues earlier in their tenure.

Rejecting Chief Minister Sukhu’s accusations of BJP being anti-women, Thakur defended her party’s track record, citing various schemes launched by the Modi government at the Centre aimed at empowering women. She underscored the importance of fulfilling promises made to the women of the state, urging adherence to the model code of conduct.