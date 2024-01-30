Shimla – In a significant move towards fostering the educational growth of orphaned children in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has announced plans to provide coaching for higher education and competitive examinations. This initiative falls under the Chief Minister Sukhashraya Yojana, designed to uplift the futures of orphaned children in the state. A committee has been established to select coaching institutes across various cities, marking a step towards implementing this noble endeavour.

The Social Justice and Empowerment Department has spearheaded the formation of the committee, ensuring representation from key departments. Members include the Secretary of Finance, Secretary of Education, Secretary of Technical Education, and the Director of Other Backward Classes. The committee is chaired by the Secretary of Social Justice and Empowerment, emphasizing the collaborative effort across different government bodies.

Taking on the role of member secretary is the Director of the Women and Child Development Department, bringing a holistic perspective to the committee. The primary objective of this committee is to identify suitable coaching institutes in various cities across the country and the state. These selected institutes will then provide orphaned children with free coaching for higher education and preparation for competitive examinations.

Crucially, the state government has pledged to cover all expenses, including accommodation, food, and coaching fees for the orphaned children. This commitment reflects a broader vision to not only provide educational opportunities but also ensure a supportive environment for these students to thrive.

Expanding the scope of education for orphaned children, the government has extended the age limit for educational support from 18 to 27 years.

To fund these initiatives, the government has allocated Rs 101 crore to the Chief Minister Sukh Ashray Fund. This financial commitment demonstrates the state’s dedication to investing in the educational development of orphaned children.

It is important to note that thousands of students in Himachal Pradesh are orphans, and the government recognizes them as ‘Children of the State.’ This acknowledgement emphasizes the collective responsibility to nurture and guide these young minds towards a brighter and more promising future.