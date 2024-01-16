New Delhi – In a significant achievement, Himachal Pradesh has been crowned the “Best Performer” among states with a population of less than one crore under the State’s Start-up Ranking 2022. The accolade positions Himachal Pradesh at the forefront, surpassing formidable competitors such as Gujarat and Karnataka in the B category.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, honoured the state during the “State’s Start-up Ranking 2022” event held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The evaluation criteria focused on seven reform areas and 27 action points pivotal to advancing the start-up ecosystem. Himachal Pradesh excelled as a Capacity Building Pioneer, Funding Leader, Sustainability Promoter, Incubation Hub, Mentorship Champion, Innovative Leader, and Institutional Champion.

Commending the state’s achievements, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his aspiration for Himachal Pradesh to emerge as a global leader in the start-up ecosystem. He emphasized the commitment to fostering industrialization and enhancing the start-up ecosystem, aiming to generate employment opportunities.

Himachal Pradesh’s innovative initiatives, including an interactive start-up portal and effective awareness mechanisms, received praise. The Department of Industries, Government of Himachal Pradesh, and key officials were honoured for their contributions.

The state’s stellar achievements extend beyond this recognition, having previously been honoured as an “Outstanding Performing” state under the Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises. The recognition further solidifies Himachal Pradesh’s dynamic position in various sectors.