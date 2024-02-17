Shimla – In a groundbreaking move to recognize and reward sporting excellence, Himachal Pradesh has announced a substantial increase in cash prizes for Olympic gold medalists in the state budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Chief Minister Sukhu, while presenting Himachal Pradesh Budget 2024-25 in Vidhan Sabha today, declared that the cash prize for athletes securing the top spot in individual events at the Olympics would be elevated from the existing Rs 3 crore to an impressive Rs 5 crore. The decision aims to not only celebrate the remarkable achievements of the athletes but also to provide significant financial support and motivation for future contenders.

Sukhu, in his budget speech, expressed the state government’s commitment to fostering a culture of sports and excellence, emphasizing that athletes are not just representatives but pride of the state. The increased cash reward is expected to encourage aspiring athletes to strive for gold and bring glory to Himachal Pradesh on the international stage.

This move aligns with the government’s broader strategy to promote sports and recognize the hard work and dedication of athletes who make significant contributions to the state’s reputation. The enhanced cash prize for Olympic gold medalists is part of a comprehensive initiative to uplift the sports community and provide them with the recognition and support they rightfully deserve.

While the spotlight is on the generous cash rewards for Olympic achievements, the Himachal Pradesh Budget 2024-25 has also outlined significant increases for winners in other prestigious sporting events. Gold medalists in the Asian Games will now receive Rs 4 crore, a significant hike from the previous Rs 50 lakh, and Commonwealth Games gold medalists will be awarded Rs 3 crore instead of Rs 50 lakh. This move aims to create a conducive environment for athletes to compete at the highest level and aspire for excellence.

The state’s commitment to sports and the welfare of its athletes is further evident in various other provisions outlined in the budget. The budget includes increased prizes for medalists in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, support for police personnel, and a new sports policy that is set to shape the future of sports in Himachal Pradesh.

In addition to the sporting arena, the welfare measures extend to the police force, with an increase of Rs 50 crore in diet money and provisions for residential facilities for police station personnel. The government’s commitment to the overall well-being of its citizens is also reflected in the honorariums announced for Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers, helpers, and Asha workers.

As the state continues to raise the bar, the sports community eagerly anticipates a brighter and more rewarding future, not only in terms of cash prizes but also in terms of comprehensive support and recognition for their invaluable contributions to Himachal Pradesh.