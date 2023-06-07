Shimla – In a coordinated operation, Himachal Police have made significant strides in combating drug trafficking, leading to the arrest of multiple individuals involved in the possession and distribution of chitta, a dangerous synthetic drug. The joint efforts of the Shimla and Kullu police resulted in the apprehension of a Punjab couple, a passerby, and two youths, all found with varying quantities of Chitta.

During a routine vehicle check near the Boileauganj barrier, the Shimla police detained a husband and wife, identified as Sanjeev Bansal (45) and his wife, residents of Rajpura in Punjab. A total of 15.21 grams of chitta were seized from their possession, leading to their immediate arrest. The couple now faces charges under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In a separate operation in Bathadi village, Haroli sub-division, the police successfully intercepted a passer-by attempting to evade the authorities. The suspect, identified as Rakesh Kumar from Nawanshahar district in Punjab, was found carrying a bag containing a substantial 30.66 grams of Chitta. The police, with the assistance of local witnesses, apprehended the individual and initiated a thorough investigation into the source and intended distribution of the seized drugs.

Additionally, the Kullu police team, in their relentless pursuit of drug traffickers, apprehended two individuals during a routine blockade. The suspects, identified as Priththi Chand (43) and Nitish Kumar (32), both residents of Jogindernagar district in Mandi, were found to be in possession of 14 grams of Chitta. Authorities are actively probing any potential connections and networks involved in drug trafficking across state boundaries.

These recent arrests highlight the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies to dismantle drug networks and protect communities from the devastating consequences of drug abuse. The joint operations signify a comprehensive effort to disrupt the supply chains and apprehend individuals involved in the illicit drug trade.

Commending the dedicated efforts of the police, DSP Haroli, Mohan Rawat, emphasized, “We will continue to intensify our actions against drug peddlers and suppliers. Our aim is to create a drug-free society, ensuring the well-being and safety of our citizens.”

The Shimla police are working closely with their counterparts in Punjab and neighbouring districts to establish a robust and sustained approach in combating drug trafficking. The collaborative efforts aim to identify the root causes and dismantle the intricate networks responsible for the supply and distribution of illegal substances.

As investigations progress, authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking. The fight against drugs necessitates a collective effort, where the community plays a vital role in creating a secure and drug-free environment.