Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh highlights the urgency of a separate office for faster approval of national projects and seeks relaxed forest land diversion limits

New Delhi – In a crucial meeting held today in New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh discussed pressing environmental matters with Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav. The Chief Minister advocated for the establishment of a comprehensive Integrated Regional Office of the Ministry in Shimla, emphasizing the need for expedited forest clearances for projects of national importance, including four-laning and strategic defense infrastructure.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh emphasized the state government’s plan to construct Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools across Himachal Pradesh, covering an estimated area of approximately five hectares. To facilitate this, he requested the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, to be relaxed and the limit for the diversion of forest land increased. Specifically, he proposed raising the limit to six hectares for the construction of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and maintaining it at five hectares for Day Boarding Schools in hilly areas.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister urged the Ministry to empower the state government with the authority to approve the diversion of forest land for non-forestry purposes, allowing up to five hectares under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. This measure would enable the efficient implementation of various developmental projects while ensuring the preservation of the environment.

Recognizing the need for improved connectivity, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh shared the state government’s decision to construct heliports in every district of Himachal Pradesh. Expressing concern over the pending proposals related to these heliports, he urged the Ministry to prioritize speedy approvals.

In response to the Chief Minister’s concerns and requests, the Union Minister assured him of unwavering support and committed to providing all necessary assistance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.