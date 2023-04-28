Shimla: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, hit the campaign trail for BJP candidates in the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections on Thursday. Anurag led a roadshow and held corner meetings in various areas of Shimla. He expressed confidence that the BJP would win the elections and promised to provide one MC one tax and 24X7 water supply in the capital city.

Anurag, a senior BJP leader from Himachal Pradesh, clarified that he was campaigning as a party worker and highlighted the importance of every election, big or small, for the BJP. He criticized the Congress party for failing to fulfil the 10 guarantees made to people before the last Assembly elections and claimed that people no longer trust Congress.

Anurag further accused the Congress-led government of raising Rs 6,000 crore loans in the past five months, amounting to Rs 40 crore per day, and asserted that the BJP was committed to serving the people and taking forward the development process.