Bindal’s Appointment Expected to Strengthen BJP’s Position in Himachal Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has re-appointed Dr Rajeev Bindal as the President of the Himachal Pradesh BJP, a move expected to boost the party’s prospects in the state. Bindal, a seasoned politician and a five-time MLA from the Solan and Nahan constituencies, had earlier served as the state president of the BJP.

Bindal, a medical doctor by profession, had resigned from the post in May 2020 after an audio clip allegedly featuring the voice of the health director in an illegal transaction related to COVID-19 health supplies went viral. Despite the setback, Bindal remained an active member of the party and was re-appointed as the Himachal Pradesh BJP President by the party’s National President, Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Also Read: BJP President Suresh Kashyap Resigns Ahead of Shimla MC Polls

Bindal’s extensive experience in politics and administration is expected to strengthen the BJP’s position in the state, where it suffered a defeat in the 2022 assembly elections. The appointment of Bindal is also seen as an attempt by the BJP to regroup and strategize for future elections in the state.

Bindal, who is known for his dedication to social service, had established Himgiri Kalyan Ashram in Solan, a charitable institution that provides free boarding and education to underprivileged children. He had also served as the Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly and as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare in the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

The re-appointment of Dr Rajeev Bindal as the Himachal Pradesh BJP President is expected to bring stability and continuity to the party’s leadership in the state. The decision comes as a surprise as it was believed that BJP might appoint a party president from the Kangra parliamentary and names of MP Indu Goswami and Rakesh Pathania were making rounds.