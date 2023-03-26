Una: Unidentified four men posing as police personnel looted jewellery and cash from a house in Badhala village of the Una district.

Imposters, on Saturday night, entered the house on the pretext of carrying out an anti-narcotic raid, police said on Sunday.

As per the information, Mother and her daughter were at home when the incident happened. Imposter snatched their mobile phones, earrings and other gold jewellery and locked them in a room.

Mother-daughter raised an alarm and alerted neighbours. Meanwhile, imposters had fled from the house.

The police has registered the case and investigating the matter.