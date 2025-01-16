The Una district police have formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a case involving ransom demands and a plot to kill a businessman. The SIT, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Bhatia, was constituted by Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh to ensure a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The case surfaced after Punjab Police apprehended a sharp shooter and his associate in Jalandhar, recovering weapons from their possession. During interrogation, the sharp shooter admitted to threatening a businessman in Una for ransom. He also confessed to planning the businessman’s murder as a warning if the ransom was not paid. The shooter revealed that he had traveled to Una, and hidden a pistol as part of the scheme.

Following media reports, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri took serious note of the situation and directed the police administration to act against such anti-social elements. Una Police registered an FIR against three accused: Ravi Balachoria, currently imprisoned in Rajasthan, and two Punjab-based sharp shooters, Manjot Singh Mani and Jaskaran Singh Kari.

Director General of Police (DGP) Atul Verma reviewed the law and order situation in Una during a high-level meeting with the police administration. He instructed officers to expedite the investigation and ensure justice is served.

SP Rakesh Singh emphasized that the SIT will leave no stone unturned in its investigation and will take strict action against those involved in the crime. The case has sparked public concern, and the police have assured swift and effective measures to address safety and law enforcement issues in the district.