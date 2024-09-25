30 workers and family members rescued, administration launches investigation

Una—In a shocking case of alleged bonded labour, workers at two brick kilns in the Una district have accused the owners of subjecting them to forced labour under harsh conditions. The workers filed a memorandum against the brick kiln owners with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Una, detailing their experiences of mistreatment and confinement.

According to the workers, electric wires have been installed along the boundaries of the brick kilns in Janakpur and Raipur Sahodha to prevent them and their families from leaving without the owners’ permission. Some even reported being denied medical treatment for their children when they fell ill. The workers said that they have not been allowed to move freely, and at times, were denied necessities like food.

Three workers from Saharanpur who managed to escape recounted their ordeal to the SDM. They explained that around three weeks ago, 12 workers, along with their families, were brought to the brick kilns by a contractor to work. Soon after their arrival, the kiln owners allegedly began restricting their movements and ignoring their requests to return home.

“Conditions became unbearable. We were not given enough ration and were forced to stay confined in the area, unable to get help, even for sick children,” one of the workers said. They further alleged that the kiln owners threatened them with violence if they attempted to leave.

Following the complaint, the administration, led by SDM Vishwa Mohan Dev Chauhan, took immediate action. A team comprising the Una Police, the Labor Officer, and the Naib Tehsildar was sent to the kilns, and 30 individuals, including workers and their families, were rescued.

“We have rescued labourers and their families, and the administration is thoroughly investigating all the facts of the case,” said SDM Chauhan.

The workers have accused the kiln owners of serious misconduct, including threats of violence and restricting basic human rights. The administration is now working on gathering more evidence to hold the owners accountable. Meanwhile, the rescued families are being cared for, and the authorities are looking into legal actions against the owners involved in these alleged human rights violations.