Malana/Kullu: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram on Friday visited the Malana village of Kullu district and met the fire-affected families. A devastating fire had engulfed the 36 houses of Malana village in the month of October this year.

Chief Minister announced Rs. 1.50 lakh each to 36 affected families under Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna and handed over sanction letters in this regard to the families.

He announced to provide Rs. 40,000 each to the affected families under MNREGA, besides Rs. 25,000 each to the families whose houses were completely gutted and Rs. 10,000 each to those families whose houses were partially gutted.

He also announced the opening of the Health Sub Centre at Malana and said that medical staff would be provided in this institution at the earliest.

Jai Ram Thakur directs the Forest Corporation to provide seven cubic meters TD to the affected families for the construction of houses.

Chief Minister also announced rupees one crore for the construction of an alternative road to Malana. He directed the PWD authorities to complete the road work within six months to facilitate the people of the area.