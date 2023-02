New Delhi: The Union Government has changed the tax slab and announced rebates on income tax up to ₹7 lakhs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented Union Budget 2023-24 in the parliament.

The limit of ₹3 lakhs for tax exemption on Leave Encashment limit raised to ₹ 25 lakhs



We are also making the new income tax regime the default tax regime however, citizens will continue to have the option to avail the benefits of the old tax regime #AmritKaalBudget pic.twitter.com/cnRJNUdCAv — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2023

As per the new tax slab now, tax rates are 0 to Rs 3 lakhs – nil, Rs 3 to 6 lakhs – 5%, Rs 6 to 9 Lakhs – 10%, Rs 9 to 12 Lakhs – 15%, Rs 12 to 15 Lakhs – 20% and above 15 Lakhs – 30%, ” says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman