(Nonit Nassa) India is known for producing world-class leg spinners such as Anil Kumble, Amit Mishra, Piyush Chawla, and many others. For the past six years, India has been unable to find a right-arm leg spinner for test-match cricket. Regarding the leg spinners, they practice and refine their craft, but they are often overlooked for test match cricket because of their perceived lack of consistency in longer formats, a much more unique form of art than finger spinners. When it comes to leg spinners, no one can forget the great Shane Warne.

There is a spot in the Indian test team for left-arm Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, but there isn’t another wrist spinner to be found as a backup. Contrary to T20, which has its distinctive effects on players and has produced a large number of excellent leg spinners, including Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, and many others, we haven’t found any sympathy for them to play in Test matches, whereas Test cricket, on the other hand, has left indelible imprints on every other Indian cricketer.

In a virtual conversation in 2021, Sivaramakrishnan, himself a former India leg-spinner, said, “I don’t see too many leg-spinners who have the ambition to play Test cricket; they’re quite happy with playing white-ball cricket.” It pains me”

Adil Rashid, one of the world’s best leg spinners who excelled in test matches against Asian opponents, also left test cricket to continue his career in white-ball cricket.

After Shane Warne, many other countries, including Australia, couldn’t seem to find a replacement for a spin. Despite this, Adam Zampa hasn’t yet made a significant contribution to the Australian test team. Mitchell Swepson, another notable player who made his debut as a leg spinner in Australia, hasn’t made any contributions to his record; however, this time in India, he can make his spin effective.