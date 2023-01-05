Green Hydrogen Mission aims to make India a Global Hub for production, utilization and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of ₹ 19,744 crore to make India a global hub for manufacturing clean energy.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that out of ₹19,744 crore, ₹17,490 crore would be for the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme, ₹ 1,466 crore would be spent on pilot projects, ₹ 400 crore for R&D, and ₹ 388 crore towards other Mission components.

MNRE will formulate the scheme guidelines for the implementation of the respective components.

The Mission Targets

Development of green hydrogen production capacity of at least 5 MMT (Million Metric Tonne) per annum with an associated renewable energy capacity addition of about 125 GW in the country Over ₹ 8,00,000 crore in total investments Creation of over 6,00,000 jobs by 2030 The cumulative reduction in fossil fuel imports over ₹ 1,00,000 crore Abatement of nearly 50 MMT of annual greenhouse gas emissions

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy will be the nodal agency to implement the Mission, Anurag Thakur said and further added that the Mission will have wide-ranging benefits including the creation of export opportunities for Green Hydrogen, Decarbonisation of industrial, mobility and energy sectors; reduction in dependence on imported fossil fuels and feedstock, creation of employment opportunities and development of cutting-edge technologies.

The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, utilization and export of Green Hydrogen.