Shimla: With the Model Code of Conduct (MCOC) being implemented with full force in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to take its party workers’ opinions to select its candidates. To know the opinion of the party workers, BJP conducted ballot box voting in which the party workers voted for their favourite leaders who should get the tickets to contest in the forthcoming elections.

For this, the party, on Sunday, organised meetings at district levels in all four parliamentary constituencies of the state. State, district and divisional office bearers, Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Presidents of frontier organisations of BJP, General Secretaries and winning candidates of Panchayati Raj institutions also participated in these meetings.

In a statement issued by BJP State President Suresh Kashyap said that as the dates for State’s Legislative Assembly general elections in the state have been announced, the party is soon going to announce its candidates.

He said that BJP is an organization-based political party and it believes in democracy.

He said that this time, the party has decided to take each party worker’s opinion to select favourable candidates for all the constituencies.

“This is being done so that the party can decide that which candidate has the support of other party workers who are working at the grassroots level” he added.

He said that this exercise is crucial as we take into confidence opinion of party workers to ensure that our candidates are in a comfortable winning position through the effort of all our organisation members who have worked at the grassroots level.

He further said that BJP will once again form the state government in the state with a full majority.