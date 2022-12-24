Nauni/Solan: Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni has invited online applications for admissions to various PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-23.

Applications have been invited for the doctoral programmes in the three colleges of the University viz. College of Horticulture, College of Forestry and the College of Horticulture and Forestry Neri.

Under the university’s College of Horticulture, applicants can apply for PhD seats in Agri-business Management, Entomology, Floriculture and Landscape Architecture, Food Technology, Fruit Science, Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, Plant Pathology, Seed Science and Technology and Vegetable Science.

Similarly, under the University’s College of Forestry, PhD seats are available in subjects like Agricultural Economics, Environmental Science, Forest Biology and Tree Improvement, Forest Products, Microbiology, Silviculture and Agroforestry, Soil Science and Statistics.

In the College of Forestry and the College of Horticulture and Forestry Neri, PhD seats are available in Agricultural Economics, Fruit Science, Plant Pathology, Silviculture and Agroforestry, Soil Science and Vegetable Science

The last date for receipt of the online application is 19th January 2023 and the entrance examination will be held on 22nd January, while the first counselling will be held on 28th January.