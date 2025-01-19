Dharamshala – The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has revised the schedule for the 2025 annual examinations for Classes 10th and 12th. The exams will include regular and state open school students and compartment, category improvement, and additional subject candidates.

The Class 10th examinations will take place from March 4 to March 24, while the Class 12th exams will be conducted from March 4 to March 29. The examinations will be held in the morning session from 8:45 am to 12 noon. Students will receive their question papers and answer sheets at 8:45 am, with 15 minutes allotted for reading the question paper and verifying the answer sheet. The exam will officially begin at 9 am.

According to Board Secretary Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, question papers for core subjects such as English, Mathematics, Hindi, Social Science, Science and Technology, and Sanskrit will be provided in three series: A, B, and C. For students with special needs, question papers for Mathematics, Social Science, and Science and Technology will be issued in an E-series. Candidates are required to write the series code from their question paper in bold letters in the designated block on the first page of the answer sheet.

Subjects marked with a star (*) will not have question papers provided by the board. Instead, these question papers will be prepared by the respective schools, which will also conduct the examinations.

Practical examinations for both regular and state open school students will be conducted from February 20 to February 28. These practicals will be organized by the respective schools.