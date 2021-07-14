Shimla: The tourist inflow has witnessed a steep decline in prominent hill stations of the state including Shimla, Dharamshala, Manali and Dalhousie due to recent flash floods caused by cloudbursts in Dharamshala.

Many areas of Himachal Pradesh have been witnessing heavy rainfall since the last few days that have triggered landslides and flash floods striking fear amongst the locals as well as the tourist.

President of Shimla Hoteliers and Restaurant Association Sanjay Sood has said that hotel occupancy during the weekend was around 70 to 80% but after the incident of flooding in Dharamshala tourists are avoiding coming to the hill stations recently.

“A large number of advanced bookings have been cancelled and the hotel occupancy has also declined,” Sood said.

As per the State’s Meteorological Department, rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state for the next few days. The department has also issued yellow weather warnings for the middle and lower hills of the state resulting in heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

The state was witnessing a huge influx of tourists ever since the government East the restrictions imposed due to the second wave of coronavirus.

According to the police, as many as 77,563 vehicles crossed Shimla town since July 4.