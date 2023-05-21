Himachal Pradesh is making progress in ensuring road safety by introducing an innovative Traffic Management System on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane National Highway. Despite the formidable terrain, the state has successfully developed a well-connected road network, boasting the highest road density among all hill states in India. Now, the government is committed to providing secure, safe, and delightful commuting experiences for both residents and visitors.

One of the major challenges in the region is the presence of a heterogeneous traffic mix, which includes high-speed vehicles sharing the road with vulnerable road users and unsafe vehicles in poor condition. The violation of traffic laws by many drivers further compounds the issue. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the State Government has prioritized road safety as a crucial agenda. Various measures are being implemented to enhance safety and comfort for commuters in Himachal Pradesh.

To address these concerns and establish a more efficient traffic system, the State Government has recently announced plans to set up three new Traffic-cum-Tourist-Police stations along the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane National Highway. These strategically located police stations will be established in Bilaspur, Mandi, and Kullu districts. Each station will operate using an Intelligent Traffic Management System with a dedicated Control Room.

The implementation of this advanced Traffic Management System aims to revolutionize road safety on the national highway. The system will enable quick police assistance in the event of accidents and other emergencies on the four-lane highway. State-of-the-art technology will be utilized to enhance coordination between the National Highway Authority of India and the State Police, ensuring smoother traffic operations and reducing the likelihood of accidents.

As part of the comprehensive plan, several advanced features will be incorporated into the system. Emergency call boxes, high-tech CCTV cameras, automatic traffic counter-cum-classifiers, Vehicle Actuated Speed Displays, Overhead Driver Feedback Systems, variable message signs, video incident detection systems, and Met devices will be installed. Additionally, a command-and-control center will be established at the toll plaza, and the system will be supported by optic fiber connectivity along the national highway.

These initiatives by the State Government of Himachal Pradesh are expected to significantly enhance road safety and make travel within the region safer, more secure, and enjoyable for all road users. By pioneering this innovative Traffic Management System, the state sets a new standard for road safety that can serve as an example for other regions across the country. The focus on advanced technology and improved coordination will undoubtedly pave the way for a safer and more efficient road network in Himachal Pradesh.