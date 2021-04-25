Kullu: The world’s highest cricket stadium is set to be constructed at a small hamlet Sissu of tribal district Lahaul and Spiti.

The stadium will be constructed at an elevation of 10,000 feet above sea level. It will be seven kilometres away from the recently inaugurated Atal Tunnel in Rohtang.

The stadium will have a capacity of around 10,000 spectators.

As per the reports, the local Panchayat and Revenue Department has sent the file to the Forest Department after demarcation of 38 bighas of land for the stadium. Forest Department is now waiting for a letter of intent from the Himachal Pradesh government. The process of land acquisition for the stadium is in progress.

At present, Chail in Solan district has the highest cricket stadium in the country at an altitude of 7500 feet, which was built by Maharaja Bhupendra Singh of Patiala in 1891. The stadium will benefit the cricketers of Lahaul-Spiti as well as Chamba’s Pangi, Killar, Kullu and Mandi.

The President of the Lahaul-Spiti Cricket Association, Surendra Thakur said that the stadium will be built with donations. He said that the stadium will be an ideal venue for cricket matches between May to October due to pleasant weather. However, the ground will remain closed during the winter season.

Meanwhile, District Sports Officer and SDM Keylong Rajesh Bhandari said that 38 bighas of land has been given to the Lahaul-Spiti District Cricket Association for the construction of this stadium near Sissu Lake.

Technical Education Minister Dr. Ramlal Markanda has said that the stadium will give a major boost to tourism in this area. He said that state government will provide all possible help for the construction of this stadium.