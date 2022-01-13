Efficient execution of electricity trading will benefit consumers: Nand Lal

Shimla: SJVNL will foray into the power trading business following the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) granting it a trading licence.

“Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has granted Trading License to SJVN Limited for interstate trading of electricity. The Commission said that SJVN meets the requirements of the Act and the Trading License Regulations for grant of an inter-State trading license,” Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director of SJVNL said in a press statement.

Sharma said that the Trading License would give a big boost to SJVNL business.

“SJVN will now be trading electricity generated by any public and private generating companies including companies like SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company (SAPDC), SJVN Thermal Pvt. Limited (STPL) and other upcoming Subsidiaries in Renewable Sector,” Sharma said and further added that “efficient execution of electricity trading in a competitive environment will benefit consumers in the spirit of the open-access regime brought about by the Electricity Act, 2003 and subsequent CERC & SERC regulations.”

Sharma further said that SJVN will focus on fulfilling power supply deficiencies across various states while also addressing seasonal and regional variance of demand and supply.

Presently, SJVN has 41 projects of 16,432 MW capacity and with already approved projects, the power generator company is aiming to generate 25000 MW by 2040.