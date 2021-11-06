Invites applications for party ticket to contest elections

Shimla: Deliberating on the Mandi by-elections experience, Rashtriya Lokniti Party has decided to contest the Himachal Assembly elections scheduled next year.

The party has invited applications of people interested to contest the elections on the party ticket.

During the two-day meeting held in Shimla on 2 November, the State Core Working committee of the party under the chairmanship of its convenor D.N Chauhan deliberated on the experiences of the party workers in order to chalk out a road map for preparation and management, eyeing the Assembly elections scheduled next year.

Rashtriya Lokniti Party, convenor D.N Chauhan said that the party held a review meeting to look into their performance in the debut Mandi by-elections fought in Himachal Pradesh.

“Participation of the party in the Mandi by-elections has been a better experience for us. This was the first election of the party and it has been able to reach out to about 15-20 percent of the voters of Mandi Lok Sabha constituency by utilizing its limited resources during campaigning,” he claimed.

However, very few voters could fearlessly cast their vote for Rashtriya Lokniti Party’s Lok Sabha candidate Ambika Shyam for which the party will always be grateful, he added.

“Political parties try to attract the voters’ attention on issues like inflation, unemployment and corruption in order to defeat each other. However, when they come to power, they never make any attempt to reduce inflation nor do they ever work towards solving the problem of unemployment,” he charged.

Rashtriya Lokniti Party has the vision to solve public centric problems in a timely and systematic manner, he claimed.

“The Rashtriya Lokniti Party has started preparations for the assembly elections to be held next year.

Those who want to contest elections on the party ticket can apply online on the official website of the party http://rashtriyalokneeti.org from November 7 to December 31, 2021,” he said.

Online application for party membership can also be done on this website, he said, adding that the vision document of the party is also available on this website.