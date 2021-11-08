Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, former Chief Minister Prof Prem Kumar Dhumal and State President Suresh Kashyap attended BJP National Executive meeting

Shimla: The success of the central government in dealing with the Covid epidemic by the BJP, the vaccination campaign were the key highlights of the meeting of the hybrid mode BJP National Executive meeting held along with the party central leadership in Shimla.

The meeting was presided over by National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, former Chief Minister Prof Prem Kumar Dhumal, State President Suresh Kashyap and Organization General Secretary Pawan Rana joined from Shimla BJP Headquarters Deepakmal Chakkar.

BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon joined from Chandigarh and Union Minister Anurag Thakur from Delhi.

Other highlights were the initiative of PM Modi for the development of the country and his successful foreign travel that were discussed in the meeting.

Tremendous jump in the economic activities of the country and record GST collection were also discussed during the meeting.

In the meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave mantras on how to make the party better across the country.

This meeting took place directly after one and a half years due to Corona.

The day-long meeting began with the speech of National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and ended with the concluding speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

State president Suresh Kashyap said that in the meeting the upcoming agendas of the party were discussed and the state also gave the statistics of the programmes held to date.

This meeting is quite helpful to fulfil all targets of the party in the coming months, he added.