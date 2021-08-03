Shimla: State government has ordered an inquiry against the RKMV Principal for alleged discrimination against the girl students with disabilities.

State Disability Commissioner and Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta taking cognizance of the complaint of the expert member of State Disability Advisory Board and Chairman of Umang Foundation, Prof. Ajay Srivastava has directed Education Secretary to get the matter investigated and submit the report within 3 days.

The Education Secretary has also been directed to strictly follow the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 in all educational institutions.

In a complaint sent to the State Disability Commissioner, Prof. Ajay Srivastava seeking intervention alleged denial of mandatory upper age relaxation to the blind and other disabled students’ accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

“When the issue was taken up with the principal, he refused to assure to improve the admission portal,” stated Srivastava, adding that the situation is the same in other colleges across the state.

He further stated that the visually impaired and students with other disabilities are studying in RKMV College and Rampur, Kullu, Hamirpur government colleges, however, the library is not disabled friendly and is also not equipped with computers having to talk software and this is hampering their right to education.

Srivastava welcoming the government action said that this will help restore the right to education of differently-abled not only in RKMV College but other colleges as well.