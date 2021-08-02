Shimla: Complaining of allegedly denying the mandatory upper age relaxation to the blind and other disabled students, Umang Foundation has approached the Disability Commission to intervene.

In a complaint to State Disability Commissioner, expert member of State Advisory Board on Disability and chairman of Umang Foundation Ajai Srivastava has alleged that RKMV College Shimla and other colleges of the State are denying the mandatory upper age relaxation of five years to the blind and other disabled students

“Students are in tension as the last date for submission of forms in colleges is 9th August,” Srivastava alleged.

Ajai Srivastava said that The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 has made it mandatory for all institutions of higher education to extend upper age relaxation of five years to the blind and other disabled students. However, the RKMV College is blatantly violating the law and the principal refused to entertain his plea to modify the admission portal to accept the forms of those disabled girls who have completed the age of 25 years.

Similar other colleges are refusing to implement the ruling and the Directorate of Education has done nothing in this regard, Ajai further alleged.

Blaming RKMV College for failing to provide an accessible Library in the college, Ajai stated that despite a number of visually impaired and other disabled girls perusing education in the College, but college administration hasn’t taken any step to provide them with the facility of Accessible Library.

Ajai Srivastava has urged the State Disability Commissioner to direct the RKMV College and other colleges along with the directorate of education to comply with the disability laws.