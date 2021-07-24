Shimla: Himachal Congress President Kuldeep Rathore on Saturday clarified that the party will give preference to the family members of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh to contest in the upcoming bye-election in Arki Constituency if they are willing to do so.

While addressing the media at Shimla, Rathore said that Virbhadra Singh was elected from Arki by the people, therefore we would like to know the opinion of his family. The party would like to know if they want to contest elections in Arki.

“If they are willing to contest then we will take this matter to the high command. The final decision about who will be our candidate from Arki will be taken by the high command” said Rathore.

He said that preference will also be given to the family members of the late minister from Mandi Parliamentary Constituency also if they are willing to contest the election.

Rathore said that Congress will win all the upcoming bye-elections.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Rathore said that CM is making false promises to lure the voters for BJP’s candidates in the upcoming by-polls.

He said that for four years, CM didn’t give any heed to the demands of the people and now he is granting SDM offices to mislead the people.

He also accused the state government of wasting funds. Rathore said that the state government is recruiting people in boards and corporations that are in losses. Funds are being wasted by the government to improve its image, Rathore further added.