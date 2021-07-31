Kullu: In view of frequent landslides triggered by torrential rain in Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH-3), Kullu and Mandi district administration has ordered to restrict the traffic movement on the NH during the night from July 31 till further orders.

The order has been issued by Deputy Commissioner, Kullu Ashutosh Garh on Saturday. As per the order, traffic movement towards Mandi and beyond will not be allowed on the NH from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am.

For the convenience of commuters, the traffic will be diverted via the Bajaura-Kandi Katola-Mandi route from Sunday onwards.

DC Mandi has also decided to restrict traffic movement during the night between Jhiri and Mandi till further orders.

The Project Director, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has informed that several locations between Mandi to Pandoh are experiencing landslides and it will be very dangerous to allow traffic movement in these areas, especially at night.

The National Highway has been experiencing frequent landslides for the past few days. The road was also blocked today for several hours after a landslide near Pandoh.