Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 239 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

47 cases were reported in Kangra, 38 Mandi, 33 Chamba and Kullu 31 cases. 18 patients have tested positive in Shimla district, while Lahaul-Spiti found 3 patients.

432 Covid patients have recovered and now active caseload have dropped to 2990. Kangra district has 783 active cases followed by 340 in Mandi, 329 in Shimla and 307 in Chamba district.

Health department has reported 10 Covid deaths on Saturday and now 3423 have died from the virus.