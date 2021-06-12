Shimla: A Day after rumour of Virbhadra Singh’s health on social media, the Himachal Pradesh Police on Saturday has warned people against spreading rumours.

On Friday evening, some miscreant from Solan had posted on Facebook regarding Virbhadra Singh’s ‘death’, just hours after the veteran Politian was tested a positive second time for the Covid-19 and shifted to Covid-19 makeshift hospital.

After the rumour of Singh’s death was spread on Facebook, Former CM Virbhadra Singh tweeted and said ‘with the blessing of Maa Bhimakali and under medical observation, he is healthy.’

मां भीमाकाली के आशीर्वाद व डॉक्टरों की देखरेख में मै, स्वस्थ हूं। — Virbhadra Singh (@virbhadrasingh) June 11, 2021

The state Police in its statement cautioned to initiate strict legal action against those spreading such rumours.

Himachal Pradesh Police cautioned to initiate strict legal action against those spreading rumours about former CM health pic.twitter.com/oKRG3wk3uq — Thenewshimachal (@Thenewshimachal) June 12, 2021

“These acts are in blatant violation of the Disaster Management and Information Technology Acts. Therefore, the state police advise such elements to stop it immediately,” police said in the statement.

His son and Shimla rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh has also completely dismissed some baseless rumours about the health of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on social media. Vikramaditya Singh, in a statement,

“Virbhadra Singh is taking health benefits under the supervision of doctors and with the blessings of Maa Bhimakali and warm wishes of people of the state his health is improving .”

Expressing his gratitude for the affection and concern of supporters, Vikramaditya Singh has urged people not to pay heed to any baseless rumour.