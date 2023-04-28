Yorkshire Mandyal has been crowned as the winner of the second season of Aspire Pro HPCL, Himachal’s biggest cricket league. The league, organized by the Welfare Sports Association, aimed to provide a platform for local players to showcase their skills and raise the standard of cricket in the state.

The league saw a total of 724 registrations, out of which 250 players were sold in auction, similar to the IPL. This season was Himachal’s first white leather ball tournament, which attracted players from all over the state.

The final match between Yorkshire Mandyal and Mandi Marvels was held on 27 April at Endeavour’s Cricket Hub, Mohali. The match was a thrilling contest between two teams from the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Sanjeev Goyal, MD – Rajdhani Mustard Oil, graced the occasion as the chief guest of the match.

Yorkshire Mandyal won the toss and decided to bat first. They put up a strong total of 113 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted 15 overs. The Mandi Marvels started their chase well, but they lost wickets at crucial intervals and were eventually bowled out of overs. In the end, Yorkshire Mandyal emerged as the winners of the league, taking home the first prize of 7 lakh rupees. The runner-up team, Mandi Marvels, won 3 lakh rupees.

The founders of the league, Veenu Diwan, Abhay Thakur, Anil Chauhan, Sumit Sehgal, and Ajay Thakur, expressed their happiness with the response of the public to this season. They received a massive response from online viewers, with millions of people joining the live streams of the matches. They also thanked all their sponsors and associates for their support and promised to plan something even bigger for the next season.

Overall, the second season of Aspire Pro HPCL has been a success and has set a high benchmark for the upcoming seasons. It has provided a platform for local players to showcase their skills and has brought a new level of excitement to the cricketing scene in Himachal Pradesh.