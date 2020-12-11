A&A bed and breakfast offers comfortable accommodation in Shimla approximately 300 meters away from The Mall Road and about 3.5 km from Shimla railway station. It is a two-bedroom drive-in apartment with aesthetically designed interiors and modern day amenities to offer a cosy and comfortable stay in Shimla hills.

This accommodation offers you an opportunity to stay in the middle of Shimla town. Therefore, it’s a perfect place to experience the real side of Shimla. Lakkar Bazaar, Christ Church, Kali Bari Temple and The Ridge are some of the nearest attractions a guest can enjoy when staying at A&A.

Accommodation

It is a well-furnished two-bedroom apartment with a huge living area, kitchen, and open balcony. The apartment is also equipped with a water purifier, refrigerator, all cutleries, and crockeries.

Tariff: ₹3,107/night

Location: Above Mall Road

Amenities

Hygienic rooms with attached bathrooms in each apartment

Clean and hygienic neighbourhood

Big living room

Free Wi-Fi

Hot and cold water supply

Parking available

Taxi service available at the doorstep 24X7

Other highlights

The Mall Road –a 5-minute walk from the property

Grocery shop just opposite the property

Famous Jakhoo temple just 1 km away

Safety and hygiene

All safety protocols, directed by the local authorities, are followed

Contactless check-in/check-out

Physical distancing rules are followed

Cashless payment available

Each room includes a hand sanitizer along with face masks for guests

Access to health care professionals

First-aid kit available

Proper sanitization of each room, as well as laundry, linens, towels, etc., to fight Coronavirus.

Food

The apartment has a detailed menu offering a variety of food options. The food is served on properly covered plates and well-sanitized cutlery. Apart from that, guests can order food from various food chains that offer home delivery at the property. You can order food from Big Spoon food truck, Domino’s, Singh’s Tandoor, and other nearby eateries (on The Mall Road) that offer delicious authentic food.

Guest can also prepare food by themselves as well.

Food and drink safety

Physical distancing is followed in common areas

Properly covered food is delivered to guests

Well-sanitized cutlery

How to book a room?

You can book A&A bed and breakfast through HP Helpline Tourism Pvt. Ltd.

Contact number: +91 98160 26770 / +91 98306 26770

Email [email protected]

Guest reviews

1. First and foremost, I would like to thank the owner of this apartment, Anup, for providing us a wonderful stay. The place is at a great location at walking distance from Mall Road. What we really liked at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic is that each room is nicely cleaned and sanitized for safety. Even the hospitality is great. Would love to stay here again.

2. The apartment is well-furnished and the location is very nice. However, the washroom had a blockage when we booked it. Due to that, the entire room was stinking. Besides that, other facilities in the apartment are up to the mark.

3. The location of this apartment is near Mall Road, yet away from the bustling town. Since the apartment is near Mall Road, you’d find no problem to find it. Another good thing is that you can easily order food from nearby restaurants on a call.

4. The host is a very friendly and helpful person. He ensured we are provided with the best facilities and food in the apartment itself. Even the rooms are well-maintained and hygienic. Therefore, I would recommend it to anyone who wants to have a comfortable stay with their family.

5. This apartment is located in a nice place but you still need to walk through narrow and steep roads to reach the destination. Even the Wi-Fi was not working well. But overall, the stay was alright. Will give it 3 stars out of 5.