Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government has proposed a secure Digital Visitor Registration and Tourism Intelligence System under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode to ensure mandatory digital registration of tourists. The initiative aims to enable comprehensive visitor tracking, generate accurate tourism intelligence, and present a more realistic contribution of the sector to the State’s Gross Domestic Product (GSDP).

Tourism remains a major driver of the state’s economy, contributing around 7.78 percent to the GSDP. The state chief minister, in his Budget 2026-27 speech, announced to increase this share to 9 percent in the coming financial year. In 2025 alone, the state recorded a footfall of 3.11 crore tourists, underlining its continued appeal. The government has stated that by 2026, Himachal’s tourism sector will undergo “Vyavastha Parivartan,” shifting its identity from a seasonal summer destination to a year-round global tourism brand.

To promote sustainable tourism, the state is focusing on a High Value Low Impact Tourism model. Under the Sustainable and Inclusive Tourism Development Project, a Skill Training and Support Consultant will be established to strengthen institutional reforms, promote entrepreneurship, and improve destination management and marketing.

For 2026-27, the government has earmarked ₹345.34 crore for tourism development works. These include the construction of roadside facilities at Kaleshwar Mahadev, establishment of a wellness center in Shimla, development of mountain biking routes, and a state-of-the-art fountain at Nagrota Bagwan.

Improving connectivity remains a priority. The process for land acquisition for the expansion of Gaggal Airport in Kangra has been initiated, along with a Rehabilitation and Resettlement Plan worth ₹3,349 crore. The government also plans to develop a new “Kangra Aerocity” near the airport to provide world-class facilities to tourists and boost regional development.

To attract investment, the state will set up a tourism-focused land bank. Identified land parcels will be mapped, classified, and digitised before being offered to investors for developing hotels, resorts, homestay clusters, eco-tourism and adventure tourism facilities, ropeways, and convention centers.

A Tourism Investment Promotion Council has also been constituted to act as a single-window, time-bound facilitation platform for projects exceeding ₹50 crore. The move is expected to boost ease of doing business and encourage responsible, eco-friendly investments in adventure, wellness, and religious tourism circuits.

In a major push for women empowerment, the government will launch the “HP Women’s Tourism Fund.” Women will receive grants of up to ₹3 lakh to start homestays, food stalls, handicraft businesses, or work as tourist guides. Self-help groups will be offered low-interest loans, while trained women will receive stipends. Women-led startups will also be eligible for matching grants of up to ₹10 lakh.

The government is also promoting Caravan Tourism as a flexible and sustainable travel option. Caravan parks will be developed in Solan and Mandi districts in the first phase under the PPP model.

To boost weekend tourism, fairs, festivals, and adventure activities will be organised regularly at major tourist destinations, including Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie, Kasauli, Narkanda, Palampur, Dharamshala, and religious destinations like Chintpurni Temple and Jwalamukhi Temple.

Recognising the role of films in tourism promotion, the government will launch the HIM FILM Portal as a single-window digital platform to simplify shooting permissions. The film policy will also be streamlined, and potential shooting locations across the state will be identified and promoted to attract filmmakers and production houses.

Additionally, content creators, filmmakers, actors, and social media influencers who promote Himachal Pradesh globally will be recognised and rewarded under a dedicated policy.

The comprehensive plan reflects the government’s intent to strengthen tourism infrastructure, boost investment, generate employment, and position Himachal Pradesh as a global, sustainable tourism destination.