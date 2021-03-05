Shimla: Ending the deadlock, suspension of five Congress MLAs including Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri has been revoked.

Decision was taken just a day before Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to present budget in the Assembly.

Parliamentary Affair Minister Suresh Bhardwaj brought resolution to revoke the suspension of five congress legislators in the house. The resolution was passed with voice vote.

Earlier, the state government was insisting on the apology of Congress MLAs to the Governor but instead, Congress MLAs sat on a dharna at the main gate of Assembly accusing the government of high handedness.

On the first day of the Budget Session, Congress MLAs, including the leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, were suspended from the session till March 20 for allegedly blocking and manhandling Governor at the house.